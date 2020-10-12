Raiders come to town and beat the Chiefs

10-12-2020

(MissouriNet Sports) — Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders stunned the Chiefs 40-32 in Kansas City. Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards and two scores for Las Vegas, which moved to 3-and-2 on the season. Henry Ruggs the Third, Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller all had TD catches in the victory. Patrick Mahomes finished 22-of-43 for 340 yards, two TD’s and an interception for KC, which slipped to 4-and-1. It’s the Chiefs’ first loss since Week 10 of last year. Mahomes also ran in for a score, while Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards and a TD in the setback.