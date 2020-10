A Holts Summit teen will serve six years in prison for his role in a Jefferson City murder. Court records say Grant Deppe pleaded guilty this week to accessory to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. 18-year old Marquise Conley was shot to death at a home on Rolling Hills Drive in November 2019. Another teenager, Devin Schrimpf, is accused of first-degree murder in the case. He has pleaded not guilty