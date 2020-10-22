That ‘Sticky Icky’ might just make you sicky!

10-22-2020

(MissouriNet) — The State Health Department is investigating a complaint that a medical marijuana product allegedly containing mold was sold at a state-licensed dispensary over the weekend. A state press release did not say which business allegedly sold the item. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has halted sales on all remaining product from the relevant batch. Patients and caregivers have been notified that they should not consume the item they purchased until the investigation is over with. The state says initial inspection of the remaining product from the batch has not indicated a problem but additional testing is underway.