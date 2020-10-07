The gun-toting lawyers, the McClouskeys, back in the news

10-07-2020

(AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.

Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61.

The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, have become folk heroes among some conservatives. They argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by the law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders. Governor Parson has said he would pardon the St. Louis couple.