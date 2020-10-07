The Rebel Rock will live on .. sort of

10-07-2020

Leave it to Edie Vogel to run an ‘end – around’. The former Jefferson City Councilman now has a replica of a controversial Civil War marker on display on her historic property …

The original plaque sits on a large stone marker on Moreau Drive. It was put up by the Daughters of the Confederacy marking the spot where Confederate General and former Missouri Governor Sterling Price decided against attacking Jefferson City in 1864. Groups are now calling for the monument’s removal .. saying it’s racist.