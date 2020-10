10-27-2020

Both Missouri Senators stuck to the party line, and voted last (mon) night to confirm Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court. Roy Blunt said (quote) she is a brilliant jurist with the right temperament to serve on the nation’s highest court (unquote). Fellow Republican Josh Hawley said Barrett’s confirmation is (quote) a landmark.an openly pro-life woman of faith who did not back down under pressure (unquote). Barrett can start work as a Supreme Court Justice as early as today (tue).