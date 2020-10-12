CORRECTION *** Two motorcycle accidents – one fatality

10-12-2020

KMIZ– A fatal motorcycle crash in Osage County is the second fatality of October for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

According to MSHP crash reports, 52-year-old, Tammy S. Sauer of Loose Creek Mo. was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and flipped down an embankment.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, one mile east of county road 318.

