Veterans at risk

10-21-2020

(MissouriNet) — The number of Missouri veterans living in veterans homes who’ve died from COVID has increased to 67 since September, including 11 in the last week.

The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) says 29 of the 67 COVID deaths have happened at the veterans home in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau. Governor Mike Parson says he acted immediately when he learned about the spike in deaths at veterans homes, ordering an external review. MVC spokesman Jamie Melchert says St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale is handling the external review of the Veterans Commission, telling Missourinet that the investigation is underway, with staff interviews at the homes.