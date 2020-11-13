Another virus death in Cole County

11-13-2020

Cole County reports its 24th COVID-19 death. Health officials confirmed that yesterday (thur). There were 200 new coronavirus positives counted in Cole over the last two days. Active cases rose. It’s the eighth day in the last nine with more than 100 new cases reported in Boone County. There were 176 new positives yesterday (thur). Active cases rose again. Hospitalizations hit another record high. Hospitals in Boone are at ‘yellow’ status, meaning they could be delaying non-urgent surgeries or deferring some non-emergency patients.