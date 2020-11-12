Back to online learning for some JCMO kids

11-12-2020

Today is the last day middle schoolers and high schoolers in the Jefferson City schools will be in their seats. The district will transition those students back to online learning Monday because of staffing shortages prompted by the virus. students will be out at least through the end of the Thanksgiving break.

Columbia’s school board voted this week to have all age groups learn virtually until January. Fulton is learning online-only right now too. Several other local districts also have some age groups of kids not in-seat right now because of the pandemic.