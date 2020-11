11-16-2020

Jefferson City’s hospitals are straining over the number of COVID – 19 patients they’re treating. Capital Region Medical Center’s Gaspare Calvaruso says the numbers are growing every day …

Both Jefferson City hospitals have about 100 – beds. Capital Region’s Dr. Randall Haight says they’re testing as many as 300 people a day and about 30 – percent test as ‘positive’ cases.