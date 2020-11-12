It might look like junk mail but don’t throw it out

11-12-2020

Every home in Cole County will get a box containing hand sanitizer and masks. The supplies will be paid for with CARES Act funding the county received.

Another step in Missouri’s one-point-two billion dollar coronavirus spending bill. The House passed the plan by a big margin this week during the legislature’s special session. It needs Senate approval next. Almost all of this money is federal relief money. More than half of it goes to reimburse state agencies fighting the pandemic. There’s also money for stuff like coronavirus testing and school meals.