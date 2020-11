11-13-2020

Jefferson City police arrest a man who crashed his car after a chase. Officers say Charles Davis Jr. refused to pull over Wednesday afternoon at around 4. He was able to get away from them briefly around Monroe Street. Police later found his car crashed into a retaining wall on West Ashley Street. Witnesses say Davis crawled out of the car and limped from the scene. Officers found a stolen gun near his car. He’s in jail on several charges.