Just how soon will you get election results”?

11-02-2020

(MissouriNet) — In previous elections, Missouri counties posted absentee ballot results first. For Tuesday’s general election, that practice will vary from county to county. Columbia College Political Science Professor Terry Smith says the change presents a new challenge.

(as said) “The old reliable markers aren’t going to be available for people like me who want to try to read the tea leaves a little bit early in the night,” says Smith.

Missouri’s local election authorities have received more than 723,000 mail-in and absentee ballots so far for the general election – compared to 282,000 counted in 2016.