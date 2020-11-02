KWOS Red Kettle Rescue

11-02-2020

The pandemic has put the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser in jeopardy. Normally, bell ringers with red kettles would be outside businesses collecting donations. But this year, bell ringers will be drastically reduced, if they’re even able to be out at all. And this year, donations to the Salvation Army are more important than ever.

Here’s how you can help!

Each Friday in November, News Radio KWOS will host the Red Kettle Rescue with Parker Millard. You’ll hear stories of how the Salvation Army has served our community and be encouraged to donate to our online ‘red kettle’ thanks to Family Pawn.

Check back on Friday to donate!