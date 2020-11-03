Local and state election results

11-03-2020

Republican Mike Parson will remain Missouri governor.

As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Parson had nearly 70% of the vote, compared to 28% for Nicole Galloway.

Republican statewide office holders also had substantial leads in races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general.

A historic number of voters cast ballots early in the 2020 general election.

In Cole County, Republican Brian Stumpe received 71% of the vote in the newly-created Associate Circuit Division 5. Republican state representatives Dave Griffith and Bruce Sassmann won their races.

Cole County reported more than 10,000 votes via absentee or mail-in ballot. Boone County reported 79.9% turnout among active voters. There were 28,649 absentee or mail-in ballots cast, and 63,026 cast in-person.

Cole County FINAL Totals:

President and Vice-President:

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R) 65.79%

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala Harris (D) 32.02%

Governor:

Mike Parson (R) 67.88%

Nicole Galloway (D) 29.61%

Lt. Governor:

Mike Kehoe (R) 72.29%

Alissia Canaday (D) 24.87%

Secretary of State:

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R) 70.53%

Yinka Faleti (D) 26.47%

State Treasurer:

Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 70.36%

Vicki Lorenz Englund (D) 27.15%

Attorney General:

Eric Schmitt (R) 70.06%

Rich Finneran (D) 27.22%

US Rep. District 3:

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) 70.78%

Megan Rezabek (D) 26.56%

State Rep. District 50:

Sara Walsh (R) 81.49%

Kari L. Chesney (D) 18.51%

State Rep. District 60:

Dave Griffith (R) 63.66%

Joshua Dunne (D) 36.19%

State Rep. District 62:

Bruce Sassmann (R) 83.63%

Nancy J. Ragan (D) 16.37%

Associate Circuit Judge Division 5:

Brian K. Stumpe (R) 70.65%

Scott Evans (D) 29.19%

Amendment 1:

Yes 49.51%

No 50.49%

Amendment 3:

Yes 54.30%

No 45.70%

State election results (including races for state House and Senate)

Cole County results

Boone County results

Callaway County results

Other local results