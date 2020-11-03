Local and state election results

Republican Mike Parson will remain Missouri governor.
As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Parson had nearly 70% of the vote, compared to 28% for Nicole Galloway.
Republican statewide office holders also had substantial leads in races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general.
A historic number of voters cast ballots early in the 2020 general election.
In Cole County, Republican Brian Stumpe received 71% of the vote in the newly-created Associate Circuit Division 5. Republican state representatives Dave Griffith and Bruce Sassmann won their races.
Cole County reported more than 10,000 votes via absentee or mail-in ballot. Boone County reported 79.9% turnout among active voters. There were 28,649 absentee or mail-in ballots cast, and 63,026 cast in-person.
Cole County FINAL Totals:
President and Vice-President:
Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R) 65.79%
Joseph R. Biden / Kamala Harris (D) 32.02%
Governor:
Mike Parson (R) 67.88%
Nicole Galloway (D) 29.61%
Lt. Governor:
Mike Kehoe (R) 72.29%
Alissia Canaday (D) 24.87%
Secretary of State:
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R) 70.53%
Yinka Faleti (D) 26.47%
State Treasurer:
Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 70.36%
Vicki Lorenz Englund (D) 27.15%
Attorney General:
Eric Schmitt (R) 70.06%
Rich Finneran (D) 27.22%
US Rep. District 3:
Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) 70.78%
Megan Rezabek (D) 26.56%
State Rep. District 50:
Sara Walsh (R) 81.49%
Kari L. Chesney (D) 18.51%
State Rep. District 60:
Dave Griffith (R) 63.66%
Joshua Dunne (D) 36.19%
State Rep. District 62:
Bruce Sassmann (R) 83.63%
Nancy J. Ragan (D) 16.37%
Associate Circuit Judge Division 5:
Brian K. Stumpe (R) 70.65%
Scott Evans (D) 29.19%
Amendment 1:
Yes 49.51%
No 50.49%
Amendment 3:
Yes 54.30%
No 45.70%
State election results (including races for state House and Senate)