Mike Parson wins ‘official’ term as Governor of Missouri

11-04-2020

A big night for Republicans at the state level. GOP incumbent Mike Parson will serve a full term as governor, after easily beating Democratic state auditor Nicole Galloway in the general election. GOP Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt will all keep their seats too. Republican incumbents Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer will stay in the U.S. House. Voters passed Amendment 3, undoing the Clean Missouri method to draw state House and Senate maps they just approved in 2018. Amendment 1, which would have put term limits on more statewide offices, did not pass.