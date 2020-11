11-24-2020

A local state rep says he expects lawmakers to pass a bill giving businesses and organizations protection from COVID-related lawsuits. Republican Chuck Basye (BASE-ee) says it’s a big issue for many.

Governor Parson expanded his call in the special session to work on liability protections. The session is on hold until next week because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Missouri Senate. Those Senators and staffers affected are either recovered or doing fine.