More COVID – 19 tallies

11-25-2020

Boone County reports its 24th COVID-19 death. Health officials there said yesterday (tue) the patient was older than 80. Active coronavirus cases dropped slightly. There were 100 new positives yesterday (tue), the ninth straight day with at least that many. Hospitalizations dropped a lot from their previous record-high, but are still putting a strain on resources. Health officials are asking you to limit travel and the size of your holiday gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. The state launched a new website with more info on COVID-19 vaccines.