More schools go online because of COVID – 19

11-05-2020

Several mid-Missouri schools will learn online-only for now because too many staffers are quarantined for COVID-19 reasons.

** Fulton’s middle school and high school will both start virtual learning tomorrow (fri), and hope to return in-person Monday the 16th. All students in the California, Missouri school district will also go online-only for the same reason. District officials said yesterday (wed) they will start learning virtually on Monday, running through at least December 2nd.

Columbia Public Schools said yesterday (wed) Derby Ridge Elementary and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary will start virtually learning today (thur). Both schools plan to switch back in-person on the 17th. Four CPS schools are online-only now.