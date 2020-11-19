More virus deaths in Cole County

11-19-2020

Cole County reports seven more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (wed) that puts the county’s total at 31. Callaway County reported its 11th COVID-19 death yesterday (wed). Both counties added more than a hundred new cases yesterday (wed). Active cases went up in Callaway. Cole has stopped posting its active case number on its website. Boone County had 146 new cases, making it the eighth day out of the last nine with more than Active cases dropped. Hospitalizations dropped from their record high levels.