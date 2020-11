11-19-2020

A driver is behind bars after leading law officers on a long chase. He was first pulled over on Missouri Blvd. when he took off. Officers chased the driver down Highway 179 where they used spike strips to disabled his car. He then took off on foot. He was finally arrested.

29 year old Cody Umfleet of Lake Ozark was taken to the Cole County Jail for an outstanding Felony warrant for Burglary.