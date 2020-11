11-23-2020

The cliché “all politics is local” may not be true anymore. Local political consultant Scott Charton says the election was another nationalized vote. He says thoughts on President Trump drove an apparent record voter turnout. That was good for Republicans in most mid-Missouri counties, but drove a good showing for Democrats in Boone…

Charton says he’s not sure who Democrats would even have run in races like Roy Blunt’s Senate seat in 2022, after Republicans dominated the statewide vote.