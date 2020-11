11-20-2020

Who cleans the snow off the roads if the plow truck driver is out sick? New Cole County Public Works Director Eric Landwehr says they’ve already had crew out with the virus …

Landwehr adds, that while they have a mutual aid agreement with Jefferson City, those drivers would be busy with city streets if his agency is short-staffed because of a winter storm.

Landwehr takes over from Larry Benz who retired.