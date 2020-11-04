‘Re-election’ — the underlying theme all across Mid – Missouri

11-04-2020

In Cole County, Republican Brian Stumpe will serve as judge in the newly-created Associated Circuit Division 5. Republican state reps Dave Griffith and Bruce Sassmann won. Randall Kleindienst won re-election in Callaway County. He’s the incumbent eastern district county commissioner. Centralia and Hallsville both rejected use taxes on internet buys. Boone County Republican incumbent Fred Parry lost to Justin Aldred. Democratic incumbent Janet Thompson beat Tristan Asbury. Longtime sheriff Dwayne Carey easily beat Republican challenger Charles Blair. Republican incumbent state reps Cheri Toalson Reisch Chuck Basye and Sara Walsh all won contested races. Cole County’s Rudy Veit had no opposition.Boone Republican Josh Devine won the Circuit 13 Division 4 judgeship.

Boone, Cole, and Callaway counties all reported voter turnouts of at least 70 percent.