11-16-2020

Strong storms on Saturday night did major damage to a Lake-area shopping center. Authorities posted pictures of the damage at King’s Plaza near the outlet mall at Osage Beach, after a system packing heavy winds blew through. No word on if it was a tornado. High winds continued in mid-Missouri yesterday (sun), with 46 mile-an-hour wind gusts reported in Columbia and Jefferson City. Some trailers were also damaged in Dixon.