Virus cases in Mid-Missouri

11-11-2020

Active virus cases stayed the same in Cole County, but went up in Callaway. Health officials in Boone County are enacting surge plans as COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising. The health department said yesterday (tue) the county’s local hospitals are reaching capacity. Those hospitals might soon start changing staffing procedures, delaying some surgeries and altering visitor policies. As of yesterday (tue), 142 COVID-19 patients are in Boone County hospitals, which is a record high. Active coronavirus cases went above one thousand again in Boone with 144 new positives yesterday (tue). That’s now six days with more than a hundred new cases in the last week.