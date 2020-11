11-05-2020

Coronavirus cases keep mounting. Boone County reports a large spike in coronavirus cases. There were 181 new positives confirmed yesterday (wed), the second-highest daily total on record. Active cases went way up. Hospitalizations also rose, to 114, resetting the record high. It’s still below capacity.

Active cases are up in both Cole and Callaway counties. Cole hit triple digits yesterday (wed), too, with 104 new positives.