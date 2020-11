11-24-2020

Callaway County officials confirmed another COVID-19 death yesterday (mon). That’s the 12th death from the illness in Callaway. Active coronavirus cases went way down in the county since Friday. Moniteau County is seeing a big increases in cases. Boone County saw a decrease, as active cases went below one thousand. There were 100 new positives yesterday (mon). Hospitalizations hit a record-high again, and it’s still putting a strain on resources.