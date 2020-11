11-23-2020

Cole County is currently in the virus ‘Extreme Risk’ group. The county has seen a 7 – day case rate of 724 and a 7 – day positivity rate of 27.5%. Boone County averaged 153 cases a day last week, one of the highest five-day averages during the pandemic. Hospitalizations in Boone are near record highs. Hospital resources are strained, and some non-emergency procedures are on hold.