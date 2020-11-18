Which vaccine will make it to Mid – Missouri?

11-18-2020

Which one of the two COVID – 19 vaccines might be available for patients in Mid – Missouri? The Missouri Pharmacy Association’s Ron Fitzwater thinks Moderna’s vaccine will be administered here …

Fitzwater adds that the vaccine developed by Pfizer at their St. Louis area plant requires very low storage temperatures that many pharmacies and hospitals aren’t set up for. He says that vaccine will probably be distributed mainly in larger metro areas.

Some Missouri patients could get the vaccinations as soon as next month.