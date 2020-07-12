Chiefs win! You win!

12-07-2020

The Chiefs win over the Broncos scores you half – price burgers and 50 – cent fountain drinks at all Mid-Missouri Speedy – B’s TODAY (Mon – 7 Dec 2020) only!

(AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some red-zone woes and major mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off the Denver Broncos 22-16. Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and the go-ahead TD grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win — as the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.