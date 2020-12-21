Cole Camp toddler is dead — others badly hurt in attack

12-21-2020

KMIZ– A toddler is dead and her mother and another child are recovering in a Sedalia hospital after all three were severely beaten Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Benton County Sheriff said an investigation led Benton County deputies to arrest 35 year old Ethan J. Mast and 21 year old Kourtney T. Aumen, pending multiple felony charges.

The post says 28-year-old Mary S. Mast and two children were “beaten to a severe extent” resulting in the death of Mary Mast’s four-year-old daughter in rural Cole Camp.

Mary Mast along with a two year old boy were transported by ambulance to Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia. The sheriff said they were both recovering.