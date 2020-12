12-01-2020

Boone County reports its 27th death from COVID-19. Health officials said yesterday (mon) the patient was in his or her late 50s. There were 75 new coronavirus positives reported yesterday (mon), one of the smallest daily totals in November. Active cases went down a lot. Hospitalizations went up a little. Hospitals in Boone are still at ‘yellow’ status, meaning some surgeries are being delayed and resources are strained.