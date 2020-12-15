COVID cases in Mid-Mo

12-15-2020

Boone, Cole, and Callaway counties all reported more than 90 new virus positives yesterday (mon). Active cases dropped in Callaway. Boone County reports three more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (mon) one patient was in his or her early 50s. The other two were both between 70 and 74. Boone has confirmed 38 total deaths from the illness. Active coronavirus cases went down yesterday (mon). Hospitalizations also dropped, but are still putting a strain on resources.