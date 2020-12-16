KWOS One for One Holiday Food Drive with Commerce Bank is today!

12-16-2020

Share food. Give money. Bring hope. The KWOS Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on Wednesday, December 16th!

Due to the pandemic, the need for food assistance is greater than ever before, especially during the holiday season. The easiest and safest way for you to help is by making an online monetary donation.

With the help of their partnerships, The Food Bank has the ability to turn your $1 donation into $21 worth of groceries for local families in need here in our community. So your monetary donations really do go a long way this holiday season.

DIFFERENT WAYS TO DONATE

Donate Online

You can click the link below to make an online donation and The Crossing Church will MATCH it!

MAKE AN ONLINE DONATION HERE

Donate In Person

On Wednesday December 16th from 6AM- 6PM, we’ll be accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations on Missouri Boulevard in front of Orscheln Farm and Home in Jefferson City and in The Columbia Mall parking lot, in front of Dillards.

Donate On Your Phone

During the day of the food drive, you’ll be able to call the Missouri Pork Association Phone Bank at 573-447-6600 to make a monetary donation.