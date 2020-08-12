Latest virus totals

12-08-2020

Cole County has now seen 67 deaths from the virus. Boone County reports two more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (mon) one patient was in his or her early 40s, and the other was in his or her late 50’s. Boone now has 32 total deaths from the illness. There were 83 new coronavirus cases yesterday (mon), after triple-digit increases almost a week straight. Active cases rose slightly. Hospitalizations dropped, but are still putting a strain on resources. Callaway County reported its 18th COVID-19 death yesterday (mon). Active cases went up since Friday.

Cole County is now using CDC guidelines for quarantined individuals. 10 days if no symptoms are shown .. and seven days if a negative test result is received by the fifth day after exposure.