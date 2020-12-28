Mizzou will not play in Music City Bowl after COVID-19 spike

12-28-2020

Mizzou football will not play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville against Iowa on Dec. 30, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the Tiger program. The team made the announcement on Sunday.

Mizzou had been near the SEC’s recommended minimum of 53 available scholarship players the last several games. The Tigers will finish with a 5-5 record.

“Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health’s Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus’ spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk said in a Sunday press release.

No. 17 Iowa paused team activities on Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak of its own, but the Hawkeyes returned to team activities on Saturday.