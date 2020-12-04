Listen to KWOS Live
More Cole virus deaths

12-04-2020


Cole County reports another large uptick in COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (thur) 15 more people have died, for a total of 67. They reported 22 additional deaths earlier this week. Boone County reported another COVID-19 patient in his or her early 70s has died. That’s now 30 total deaths in Boone, and the fourth in the last four days. There were 226 new coronavirus positives in Boone yesterday (thur), which is a record-high. Active cases went up. Hospitalizations went down a bit, but hospital resources in Boone are still strained. Callaway County confirmed its 17th COVID-19 death yesterday (thur). Active cases shot up.

