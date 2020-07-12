|Someone is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Fulton. Police say they responded to an area of Jefferson Street around 1:30 yesterday (sun) afternoon. One victim has non-life-threatening injuries after that incident. Officers had responded to another report of shots fired a couple blocks away, on West Fifth Street just before 8 that morning. No one was hurt then, but some property was damaged. Police say they have detained four people for questioning. It’s not clear if anyone has been arrested.
One victim shot in Fulton
12-07-2020