One victim shot in Fulton

Someone is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Fulton. Police say they responded to an area of Jefferson Street around 1:30 yesterday (sun) afternoon. One victim has non-life-threatening injuries after that incident. Officers had responded to another report of shots fired a couple blocks away, on West Fifth Street just before 8 that morning. No one was hurt then, but some property was damaged. Police say they have detained four people for questioning. It’s not clear if anyone has been arrested.