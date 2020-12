12-30-2020

A pedestrian dies in Jefferson City.

Police say Julie Hentges was crossing Country Club Drive at Rainbow Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She had left her car parked on the shoulder.

A truck hit the 50-year-old Holts Summit woman. She died at a hospital.

The truck driver, 21-year-old Melvin Dutton of Rogers, Arkansas, was not hurt. Authorities are investigating what caused the accident.