12-22-2020

Cole County added five more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (mon), and a lot more new cases than Boone. That’s now 89 total deaths in Cole. Boone County reports the smallest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly two months. There were 60 positives yesterday (mon). Active cases dropped. But officials also reported three more COVID-19 deaths. That makes 46 total. Hospitalizations went up.