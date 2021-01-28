A much more peaceful drive to work today after yesterday’s snow

01-28-2021

Roads are in good shape today across Mid-Missouri after yesterday’s storm. The couple inches of snow that hit during the morning rush hour caused accidents all over the area, blocking roads and leaving drivers stranded. Many schools are running buses on snow routes and you may find bridges, overpasses and back roads that are icy.

Columbia received more than an inch-and-a-half of snow as of noon yesterday (wed), causing some issues with the morning commute. Authorities responded to several crashes and slide-offs, including two collisions involving emergency vehicles on Highway 63. It appears no one was seriously injured in any local accident yesterday (wed) though.