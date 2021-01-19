Arming the ‘Sergeant at Arms’

01-19-2021

The Missouri House is considering legislation to appoint House and Senate Marshals, to help provide physical security and perform other duties at the State Capitol.

The Missouri House Crime Prevention Committee will hold a hearing next Monday on legislation from Joplin GOP State Representative Lane Roberts, a former state Department of Public Safety (DPS) director and former Joplin police chief. Under his bill, Missouri House and Senate marshals would be able to wear a concealable firearm and make arrests based upon state law. They would have to have at least five years’ experience as a law enforcement officer and have a peace officer license.