COVID – 19 cases

01-20-2021

Callaway County reported its 34th COVID-19 death yesterday (tue). Active cases went down there. Cole County had 36 new positives.Boone County reports two more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (tue) both patients were older than 75. That’s now 67 total deaths from the illness. Boone reported 114 new coronavirus cases yesterday (tue).

Active cases went down. Hospitalizations fell underneath 100 for the first time in several months, but are still limiting resources. MU Health Care said yesterday (tue) it will use Faurot Field as a large-scale vaccination site when more shots are available.