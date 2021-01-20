Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

COVID – 19 cases

01-20-2021


Callaway County reported its 34th COVID-19 death yesterday (tue). Active cases went down there. Cole County had 36 new positives.Boone County reports two more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (tue) both patients were older than 75. That’s now 67 total deaths from the illness. Boone reported 114 new coronavirus cases yesterday (tue).

Active cases went down. Hospitalizations fell underneath 100 for the first time in several months, but are still limiting resources. MU Health Care said yesterday (tue) it will use Faurot Field as a large-scale vaccination site when more shots are available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer