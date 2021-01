Do they need more cops at the State Capitol?

01-26-2021

Maybe it’s time to bring the ‘Rent-a-Cops’ back to the State Capitol building. Jefferson City Rep. Dave Griffith says the small Capitol Police force is spread too thin …

You might remember the private security guards who manned checkpoints at the Capitol in the days after the 9-11 attacks. That crew was removed from the Capitol during budget battles in 2003. Increased security didn’t return until Governor Eric Greitens took office in 2017.