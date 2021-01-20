Father faces charges in brutal death of Mid-Missouri girl

01-20-2021

(KMIZ) — The father of a Benton County 4-year-old killed in December will have the chance to get out of jail ahead of trial.

Judge Mark Pilley set a $500,000 cash or surety bond for James Mast, 28, at a Tuesday morning hearing.

James Mast is one of four people accused of having a role in the death of his daughter, Jessica Mast and abuse of his younger son. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in December that James Mast called them after finding his daughter dead in her room in rural Cole Camp. Deputies claim James and Mary Mast, parents to the girl, stood by and sometimes participated while neighbors Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen abused the family for weeks.

His attorney claimed that James Mast was both a victim and suspect in the case. The sheriff’s office claims James Mast showed them bruises on his buttocks that he said came from others in the case. Mast is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.