First come – first served on more medical worker shots

01-08-2021

KMIZ– Local healthcare workers can now receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine from the Cole County Health Department.

Health Department Director Kristi Campbell said SSM St. Mary’s in Jefferson City redistributed 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the department. Cole County started vaccinating healthcare workers Tuesday and Campbell said the department plans to vaccinate about 100 healthcare workers this week.

These are workers who interact directly with patients but are not affiliated with SSM or Capital Region Medical Center.

The Cole County Health Department can vaccinate any healthcare workers seeking the vaccine, not only those who are within the county. Campbell said anyone who is a healthcare worker including in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can contact the health department and make an appointment to receive the vaccine.