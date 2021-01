01-12-2021

Governor Parson focused on optimism during his inaugural speech in front of the Missouri Capitol yesterday (mon).

It was Parson’s first inaugural speech as governor, since he took over in 2018 following Eric Greitens’ resignation. He and other statewide leaders were sworn into their offices during yesterday’s (mon) ceremony. Officials also celebrated the state’s bicentennial. Missouri turns 200 years old in August.