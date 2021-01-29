Listen to KWOS Live
KWOS - John Marsh

Governor says some media outlets are spreading ‘fake news’

01-29-2021


Governor Parson says he’s pleased with the way COVID-19 vaccinations are going in the state, and is calling out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for inaccurate numbers that members of the media are using to report Missouri is last in the nation.

Parson says every time vaccine comes in, the state is getting it out to health care facilities and putting it into people’s arms. He says the bottom line is we just don’t have enough supply for the demand, and not everybody is going to be able to get it yet.

